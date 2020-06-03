21010 Anza Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome home to this MODERN and ALL NEW 2 bedroom 1.75 bath Apartment in Torrance! This serene and quiet apartment features NEW paint, access to the community pool with gorgeous pink flowers everywhere! Walk into your 1st floor MODERN living area with gorgeous wood like floors, double pane windows, PLENTY of storage and enjoy your exclusive balcony. Kitchen includes sleek granite counter-tops, easy-to-clean tile floors, bright white cabinets, and built-in oven, and dishwasher. Enjoy the master bedroom with easy access to the second bathroom. All bedroom include spacious walk-in closets! Laundry on site! 1 assigned parking in detached garage space and a storage cabinet included. Convenient to Redondo Beach Pier, Bishop Montgomery High School, Jefferson Middle School, West High School, Victor Park, Del Amo Fashion Center, food, coffee, shopping, and more. Schedule a showing today!