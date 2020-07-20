All apartments in Torrance
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2065 1/2 West Carson Street

2065 1/2 W Carson St · No Longer Available
Location

2065 1/2 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

- Address: 2065 1/2 West Carson Street, Torrance, CA 90501
- Rent: $1,525/month
- Deposit: $1,800 (On Approved Credit)
- Approximately 650 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Rear Upstairs Unit
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Refurbished kitchen with Stove & Oven
- Fridge is not Included
- Complete Paint
- A/C Unit in Bedroom
- Wall Heater in Living Room
- Street Parking Only
- Utilities Paid by Owner: Water, Sewage, Trash
- Tenant pays Gas & Electric

*** This property is not accepting pets at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time ***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 5/20/2019. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2065 1/2 West Carson Street have any available units?
2065 1/2 West Carson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2065 1/2 West Carson Street have?
Some of 2065 1/2 West Carson Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2065 1/2 West Carson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2065 1/2 West Carson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2065 1/2 West Carson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2065 1/2 West Carson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2065 1/2 West Carson Street offer parking?
No, 2065 1/2 West Carson Street does not offer parking.
Does 2065 1/2 West Carson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2065 1/2 West Carson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2065 1/2 West Carson Street have a pool?
No, 2065 1/2 West Carson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2065 1/2 West Carson Street have accessible units?
No, 2065 1/2 West Carson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2065 1/2 West Carson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2065 1/2 West Carson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
