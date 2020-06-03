2032 Andreo Avenue

Amenities
Our office is proud to present 2032 Andreo. This classic California Bungalow is the detached front house on a duplex property. It has undergone a complete remodel and restoration in 2018, inside and outside, with an open concept communal living space. Newer appliances, including a washer/dryer combo, adorn the kitchen and service area. Standing curbside, looking towards this jewel, is also a look back in time of how a proud Old Torrance resident’s home presented in the year 1926. It will be available for move in July 1st. No pets please.