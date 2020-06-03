All apartments in Torrance
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2032 Andreo Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:41 PM

2032 Andreo Avenue

2032 Andreo Avenue · (310) 528-4860
Location

2032 Andreo Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Our office is proud to present 2032 Andreo. This classic California Bungalow is the detached front house on a duplex property. It has undergone a complete remodel and restoration in 2018, inside and outside, with an open concept communal living space. Newer appliances, including a washer/dryer combo, adorn the kitchen and service area. Standing curbside, looking towards this jewel, is also a look back in time of how a proud Old Torrance resident’s home presented in the year 1926. It will be available for move in July 1st. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Andreo Avenue have any available units?
2032 Andreo Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 Andreo Avenue have?
Some of 2032 Andreo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Andreo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Andreo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Andreo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2032 Andreo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2032 Andreo Avenue offer parking?
No, 2032 Andreo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2032 Andreo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2032 Andreo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Andreo Avenue have a pool?
No, 2032 Andreo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2032 Andreo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2032 Andreo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Andreo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 Andreo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
