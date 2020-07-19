All apartments in Torrance
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1934 230th St

1934 230th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1934 230th Street, Torrance, CA 90501
Southeast Torrance

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Torrance House on Tree Lined Street

Welcome home to Southeast Torrance. You will love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new engineered hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, and new fixtures.

The open living, dining and kitchen layout is perfect for entertaining and opens up to your patio and backyard. All bedrooms are good size and home features a master bedroom with plantation shutters, crown moldings, with ensuite bath.

The backyard includes lemons, limes, avocados, oranges and roses. The owner pays for gardening service and the water bill (capped at $100).

You will love the location! Easy access to all freeways, a short distance to downtown Old Torrance and just a 10 minute drive to the beach.

With great Torrance Unified Schools, local shopping, restaurants, breweries, Sur La Brea and Wilson Parks all within biking/walking distance, you will never need or want to leave. Come see to appreciate
Amenities

Laundry Hookups
2 Car Garage
Backyard
Hardwood Flooring
Stone Counters
Fruit Trees

Rental Terms

Rent: $3,600
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $3,900
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 230th St have any available units?
1934 230th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 230th St have?
Some of 1934 230th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 230th St currently offering any rent specials?
1934 230th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 230th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1934 230th St is pet friendly.
Does 1934 230th St offer parking?
Yes, 1934 230th St offers parking.
Does 1934 230th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 230th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 230th St have a pool?
No, 1934 230th St does not have a pool.
Does 1934 230th St have accessible units?
No, 1934 230th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 230th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 230th St does not have units with dishwashers.
