1934 230th St

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Torrance House on Tree Lined Street



Welcome home to Southeast Torrance. You will love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with new engineered hardwood floors, new carpet, new paint, and new fixtures.



The open living, dining and kitchen layout is perfect for entertaining and opens up to your patio and backyard. All bedrooms are good size and home features a master bedroom with plantation shutters, crown moldings, with ensuite bath.



The backyard includes lemons, limes, avocados, oranges and roses. The owner pays for gardening service and the water bill (capped at $100).



You will love the location! Easy access to all freeways, a short distance to downtown Old Torrance and just a 10 minute drive to the beach.



With great Torrance Unified Schools, local shopping, restaurants, breweries, Sur La Brea and Wilson Parks all within biking/walking distance, you will never need or want to leave. Come see to appreciate

Amenities



Laundry Hookups

2 Car Garage

Backyard

Hardwood Flooring

Stone Counters

Fruit Trees



Rental Terms



Rent: $3,600

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $3,900

Available Now



Pet Policy



Cats allowed

Dogs allowed