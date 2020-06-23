All apartments in Torrance
1847 W 180th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1847 W 180th Street

1847 180th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1847 180th Street, Torrance, CA 90504
Northeast Torrance

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool table
garage
Now being offered unfurnished, this home was built and designed with exquisite taste, charm and skill. Upon entering the front gate, enjoy the tranquil courtyard, cobblestone walkway to the porch and inviting royal blue double doors. Cathedral high ceilings and picture windows delivers an abundance of natural light throughout the foyer, living and dining room. The kitchen and den, which features a fireplace, television and pool table, is the perfect entertainment space, also allowing direct access the outdoor patio. Gardeners will visit routinely to maintain the newly landscaped front & back lawn. All bedrooms are on the second floor, one being a large master suite with a walk-in closet, while another gives access to a fascinating sundeck. This home also has a three car garage, providing ample space for storage. Engineered wood floors on the lower level, luxury vinyl tile floor and the upper level has premium carpet. Prime location, only 5 minutes from the 405, 91 & 110 freeways. The house sits in the cozy corner of a quiet cul de sac, a considerably safe and diverse neighborhood welcoming a mix of cultures, with a beautiful secluded park just around the corner. This home is located in the renowned Torrance Unified School District, with supermarkets, numerous restaurants and shops are just blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 W 180th Street have any available units?
1847 W 180th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1847 W 180th Street have?
Some of 1847 W 180th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1847 W 180th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1847 W 180th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 W 180th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1847 W 180th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1847 W 180th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1847 W 180th Street does offer parking.
Does 1847 W 180th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1847 W 180th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 W 180th Street have a pool?
No, 1847 W 180th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1847 W 180th Street have accessible units?
No, 1847 W 180th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 W 180th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1847 W 180th Street has units with dishwashers.
