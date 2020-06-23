1847 W 180th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool table

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool table garage

Now being offered unfurnished, this home was built and designed with exquisite taste, charm and skill. Upon entering the front gate, enjoy the tranquil courtyard, cobblestone walkway to the porch and inviting royal blue double doors. Cathedral high ceilings and picture windows delivers an abundance of natural light throughout the foyer, living and dining room. The kitchen and den, which features a fireplace, television and pool table, is the perfect entertainment space, also allowing direct access the outdoor patio. Gardeners will visit routinely to maintain the newly landscaped front & back lawn. All bedrooms are on the second floor, one being a large master suite with a walk-in closet, while another gives access to a fascinating sundeck. This home also has a three car garage, providing ample space for storage. Engineered wood floors on the lower level, luxury vinyl tile floor and the upper level has premium carpet. Prime location, only 5 minutes from the 405, 91 & 110 freeways. The house sits in the cozy corner of a quiet cul de sac, a considerably safe and diverse neighborhood welcoming a mix of cultures, with a beautiful secluded park just around the corner. This home is located in the renowned Torrance Unified School District, with supermarkets, numerous restaurants and shops are just blocks away.