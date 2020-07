Amenities

recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

One of the best location in north torrance near end of cul-de-sac for limited traffic. Updated kitchen, bathrooms, new flooring in bathrooms high celing livingroom with fireplace, marble tiles,and huge backyards for family bbq.



Great for family. Easy traffic access to freeways, mall, and southbay beaches.