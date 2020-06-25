16822 Glenburn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Make this beautiful house in Torrance yours today!! 3 bedrooms 2 bath. Freshly painted for a nice clean touch. Ceiling fans included in all rooms. This home includes a 2 car garage as well as an elegant brick layed designed driveway. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Living room has a brick fireplace and very classy chandelier. Kitchen is a must see with lots of counterspace, a mirrored refrigerator, oven, microwave and cooktop. You will fall in love with your private peaceful garden. For your convenience washer/dryer located inside.

To view this unit please register on our website www.harborpm.com. We have a RENTLY lockbox located inside. if you have any questions please call the office (310)831-0123. Ask for Gabby or Amy.

