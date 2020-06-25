16822 Glenburn Avenue

Amenities
Make this beautiful house in Torrance yours today!! 3 bedrooms 2 bath. Freshly painted for a nice clean touch. Ceiling fans included in all rooms. This home includes a 2 car garage as well as an elegant brick layed designed driveway. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Living room has a brick fireplace and very classy chandelier. Kitchen is a must see with lots of counterspace, a mirrored refrigerator, oven, microwave and cooktop. You will fall in love with your private peaceful garden. For your convenience washer/dryer located inside.
