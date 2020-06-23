All apartments in Torrance
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
16608 Van Ness Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16608 Van Ness Ave

16608 Van Ness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16608 Van Ness Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504
South Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEWLY REMODELED, BRIGHT & AIRY HOME W/ UNIQUE FLOORPLAN & TONS OF UPGRADES, LESS THAN A BLOCK TO SCHOOL AND SHOPPING! - PROPERTY FEATURES
* 4BR / 2BA
* Approx. 1890 Sq Ft
* 2-Car Garage + Driveway
* Large Rear Fenced Yard
* Great Layout w/ Living Room, Dining Area & Kitchen
* Bright Front Living Room w/ Decorative Fireplace & Sliders To Yard
* Spacious Kitchen w/ New Quartz Countertops & New Appliances, Cooktop, D/W & Hood
* Dining Area w/ Bartop & Sliders To Rear Yard
* Large Master w/ Wall Closet & Attached Bath
* All Bright, Spacious Bedrooms w/ Wall Closets
* Full Bath In Hallway w/New Countertops
* New Vinyl Plank Throughout, Plush Carpet In Bedrooms
* Laundry Area w/ W/D (In Garage)
* All New Paint & Window Coverings
* Great Residential Neighborhood Close to School & Park

* Tenant Pays All Utilities
* No Smoking & No Pets
* Must See to Appreciate!

***INTERIOR PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!***

***AVAILABLE NOW***
SHOWN BY APPT ONLY

(RLNE4580244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16608 Van Ness Ave have any available units?
16608 Van Ness Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 16608 Van Ness Ave have?
Some of 16608 Van Ness Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16608 Van Ness Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16608 Van Ness Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16608 Van Ness Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16608 Van Ness Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16608 Van Ness Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16608 Van Ness Ave does offer parking.
Does 16608 Van Ness Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16608 Van Ness Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16608 Van Ness Ave have a pool?
No, 16608 Van Ness Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16608 Van Ness Ave have accessible units?
No, 16608 Van Ness Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16608 Van Ness Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16608 Van Ness Ave has units with dishwashers.
