16608 Van Ness Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NEWLY REMODELED, BRIGHT & AIRY HOME W/ UNIQUE FLOORPLAN & TONS OF UPGRADES, LESS THAN A BLOCK TO SCHOOL AND SHOPPING! - PROPERTY FEATURES

* 4BR / 2BA

* Approx. 1890 Sq Ft

* 2-Car Garage + Driveway

* Large Rear Fenced Yard

* Great Layout w/ Living Room, Dining Area & Kitchen

* Bright Front Living Room w/ Decorative Fireplace & Sliders To Yard

* Spacious Kitchen w/ New Quartz Countertops & New Appliances, Cooktop, D/W & Hood

* Dining Area w/ Bartop & Sliders To Rear Yard

* Large Master w/ Wall Closet & Attached Bath

* All Bright, Spacious Bedrooms w/ Wall Closets

* Full Bath In Hallway w/New Countertops

* New Vinyl Plank Throughout, Plush Carpet In Bedrooms

* Laundry Area w/ W/D (In Garage)

* All New Paint & Window Coverings

* Great Residential Neighborhood Close to School & Park



* Tenant Pays All Utilities

* No Smoking & No Pets

* Must See to Appreciate!



***INTERIOR PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!***



***AVAILABLE NOW***

SHOWN BY APPT ONLY



(RLNE4580244)