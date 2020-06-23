1636 Fern Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly remodeled detached front unit home in fabulous neighborhood of Torrance within the Torrance Unified school district. A spacious front house with 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms with new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout. There are 2 on-suite bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms. 2 full bathrooms and one 3/4 bathroom fully remodeled. Large front yard with a row of beautiful flowers and plants along the driveway. Direct access 2 car garage. Close to parks, schools, highways, major throughways. For additional $100/mo, landlord can provide refrigerator, washer, dryer.