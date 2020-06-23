1636 Fern Avenue

Amenities
Newly remodeled detached front unit home in fabulous neighborhood of Torrance within the Torrance Unified school district. A spacious front house with 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms with new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout. There are 2 on-suite bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms. 2 full bathrooms and one 3/4 bathroom fully remodeled. Large front yard with a row of beautiful flowers and plants along the driveway. Direct access 2 car garage. Close to parks, schools, highways, major throughways. For additional $100/mo, landlord can provide refrigerator, washer, dryer.