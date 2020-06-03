16327 Wilton Place

Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath, North Torrance Home - Mid century home in North Torrance on a quiet residential street. Over-sized master bedroom with dual glass slider doors, HUGE walk-in closet and private bath. Well thought out kitchen with ample cabinetry for storage and counter space for entertaining guests adjacent to the living room with fireplace by the entry. Office overlooking rear yard with french doors, when opened cools the entire home (great breeze and air circulation). Rear yard with cemented patio leading towards the detached 2 car garage which includes wide wall to wall shelving, washer/dryer hook-ups. Great location within the Torrance School District, 8+ school grading (Greatschools.com). Walking distance to The Roadium open air market, El Camino College, Target, countless shopping centers and restaurants. Minutes from Alondra Park, 405Fwy & 110Fwy. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher.
Good credit required
1 year lease
No pets
$20 application fee
Tenant pays all utilities
Gardener included
