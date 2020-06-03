All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 16327 Wilton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
16327 Wilton Place
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

16327 Wilton Place

16327 Wilton Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16327 Wilton Pl, Torrance, CA 90504
South Gardena

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath, North Torrance Home - Mid century home in North Torrance on a quiet residential street. Over-sized master bedroom with dual glass slider doors, HUGE walk-in closet and private bath. Well thought out kitchen with ample cabinetry for storage and counter space for entertaining guests adjacent to the living room with fireplace by the entry. Office overlooking rear yard with french doors, when opened cools the entire home (great breeze and air circulation). Rear yard with cemented patio leading towards the detached 2 car garage which includes wide wall to wall shelving, washer/dryer hook-ups. Great location within the Torrance School District, 8+ school grading (Greatschools.com). Walking distance to The Roadium open air market, El Camino College, Target, countless shopping centers and restaurants. Minutes from Alondra Park, 405Fwy & 110Fwy. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher.

Good credit required
1 year lease
No pets
$20 application fee
Tenant pays all utilities
Gardener included

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5137230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16327 Wilton Place have any available units?
16327 Wilton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 16327 Wilton Place have?
Some of 16327 Wilton Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16327 Wilton Place currently offering any rent specials?
16327 Wilton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16327 Wilton Place pet-friendly?
No, 16327 Wilton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 16327 Wilton Place offer parking?
Yes, 16327 Wilton Place offers parking.
Does 16327 Wilton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16327 Wilton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16327 Wilton Place have a pool?
No, 16327 Wilton Place does not have a pool.
Does 16327 Wilton Place have accessible units?
No, 16327 Wilton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16327 Wilton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16327 Wilton Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles