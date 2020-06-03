16327 Wilton Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bed 2 Bath, North Torrance Home - Mid century home in North Torrance on a quiet residential street. Over-sized master bedroom with dual glass slider doors, HUGE walk-in closet and private bath. Well thought out kitchen with ample cabinetry for storage and counter space for entertaining guests adjacent to the living room with fireplace by the entry. Office overlooking rear yard with french doors, when opened cools the entire home (great breeze and air circulation). Rear yard with cemented patio leading towards the detached 2 car garage which includes wide wall to wall shelving, washer/dryer hook-ups. Great location within the Torrance School District, 8+ school grading (Greatschools.com). Walking distance to The Roadium open air market, El Camino College, Target, countless shopping centers and restaurants. Minutes from Alondra Park, 405Fwy & 110Fwy. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher.



Good credit required

1 year lease

No pets

$20 application fee

Tenant pays all utilities

Gardener included



