Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

956 Fernhill Avenue

956 Fernhill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

956 Fernhill Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Potrero Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovely light and bright Single Story single family home in lovely area of Newbury Park near Hickory Park. Home has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Hardwood Floors, Freshly painted inside and outside and New Carpet. Lovely, Quiet Location with lovely front and back yards. Includes attached 2 car garage with roll up garage door. Home has Central AC and ceiling fans. Kitchen features lovely maple cabinetry, quartz countertops, newer dishwasher plus refrigerator is included. Home has spacious living room, eat-in kitchen and additional family room with built-in fireplace with brick hearth and bay window. Grassy backyard has views of Mount Boney, storage shed and patio area. Currently in ground spa is not working and being included as is with a new cover. Upgrading spa/use of spa is negotiable per mutual agreement. More details to be provided. Contact Linda Hutchings at 805.844.5624 for showings and details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 Fernhill Avenue have any available units?
956 Fernhill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 956 Fernhill Avenue have?
Some of 956 Fernhill Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 Fernhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
956 Fernhill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 Fernhill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 956 Fernhill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 956 Fernhill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 956 Fernhill Avenue offers parking.
Does 956 Fernhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 Fernhill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 Fernhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 956 Fernhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 956 Fernhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 956 Fernhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 956 Fernhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 956 Fernhill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
