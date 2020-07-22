956 Fernhill Avenue

Amenities

Lovely light and bright Single Story single family home in lovely area of Newbury Park near Hickory Park. Home has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Hardwood Floors, Freshly painted inside and outside and New Carpet. Lovely, Quiet Location with lovely front and back yards. Includes attached 2 car garage with roll up garage door. Home has Central AC and ceiling fans. Kitchen features lovely maple cabinetry, quartz countertops, newer dishwasher plus refrigerator is included. Home has spacious living room, eat-in kitchen and additional family room with built-in fireplace with brick hearth and bay window. Grassy backyard has views of Mount Boney, storage shed and patio area. Currently in ground spa is not working and being included as is with a new cover. Upgrading spa/use of spa is negotiable per mutual agreement. More details to be provided. Contact Linda Hutchings at 805.844.5624 for showings and details.