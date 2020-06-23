949 Falmouth Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Pride of ownership is seen throughout this well maintained home.The main level boasts a combined kitchen & dining area with newer appliances, countertops and back splash. The main level living room offers a relaxing respite from a long day. Sit close to the cozy fireplace while taking in beautiful mountain views. There is a charming powder room on the main level. The downstairs level has a warm & inviting bonus room complete with fireplace. The perfect place to use as a den or playroom. Thelower level also offers a private bedroom and bathroom. The top floor of the home has a master suite beautifully appointed w/a remodeled bathroom, walk-in closet & charming balcony with mountain views. Two more bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Newer high efficiency heat and AC installed in 209. Newer landscaping in both the front and back yards.