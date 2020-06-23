All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 949 Falmouth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
949 Falmouth Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:08 AM

949 Falmouth Street

949 Falmouth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
North Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

949 Falmouth Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Pride of ownership is seen throughout this well maintained home.The main level boasts a combined kitchen & dining area with newer appliances, countertops and back splash. The main level living room offers a relaxing respite from a long day. Sit close to the cozy fireplace while taking in beautiful mountain views. There is a charming powder room on the main level. The downstairs level has a warm & inviting bonus room complete with fireplace. The perfect place to use as a den or playroom. Thelower level also offers a private bedroom and bathroom. The top floor of the home has a master suite beautifully appointed w/a remodeled bathroom, walk-in closet & charming balcony with mountain views. Two more bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Newer high efficiency heat and AC installed in 209. Newer landscaping in both the front and back yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 Falmouth Street have any available units?
949 Falmouth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 949 Falmouth Street have?
Some of 949 Falmouth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 Falmouth Street currently offering any rent specials?
949 Falmouth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 Falmouth Street pet-friendly?
No, 949 Falmouth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 949 Falmouth Street offer parking?
Yes, 949 Falmouth Street does offer parking.
Does 949 Falmouth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 Falmouth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 Falmouth Street have a pool?
No, 949 Falmouth Street does not have a pool.
Does 949 Falmouth Street have accessible units?
No, 949 Falmouth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 949 Falmouth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 949 Falmouth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons