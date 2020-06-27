All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 929 Newbury Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
929 Newbury Road
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:54 AM

929 Newbury Road

929 Newbury Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Rancho Conejo
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

929 Newbury Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Call Realtor Berto Matta to show 805-216-0375. Welcome to a modern updated 4 bedroom and 3 bath home with almost 2200 sq ft of living space and attached 2 car garage. Upon entry, you are greeted by a large great room foyer with vaulted two-story coffered ceilings. The first story continues with a generous open floor plan with ample South facing natural light features laminate flooring, cozy fireplace, recessed LED lighting, double french doors open up to the garden area and backyard. Upgraded kitchen with stone countertops, stainless appliances, and breakfast bar flows into a large family room. Downstairs is one Bedroom with an upgraded closet and an updated 3/4 bath on the first level. Upstairs has three bedrooms: spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and custom designer large master closet; Two large Secondary bedrooms upstairs with full bath in hallway, and custom sound resistant solid core doors on all bedrooms and baths for privacy. Central heating and air. Spacious large upgraded private backyard perfect for entertaining. Community close to the freeway, great schools, parks, Dog Park, Mall, and shopping. Make this house your home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Newbury Road have any available units?
929 Newbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 Newbury Road have?
Some of 929 Newbury Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Newbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
929 Newbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Newbury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 Newbury Road is pet friendly.
Does 929 Newbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 929 Newbury Road offers parking.
Does 929 Newbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Newbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Newbury Road have a pool?
No, 929 Newbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 929 Newbury Road have accessible units?
No, 929 Newbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Newbury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 Newbury Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons