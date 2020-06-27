929 Newbury Road

Amenities

Call Realtor Berto Matta to show 805-216-0375. Welcome to a modern updated 4 bedroom and 3 bath home with almost 2200 sq ft of living space and attached 2 car garage. Upon entry, you are greeted by a large great room foyer with vaulted two-story coffered ceilings. The first story continues with a generous open floor plan with ample South facing natural light features laminate flooring, cozy fireplace, recessed LED lighting, double french doors open up to the garden area and backyard. Upgraded kitchen with stone countertops, stainless appliances, and breakfast bar flows into a large family room. Downstairs is one Bedroom with an upgraded closet and an updated 3/4 bath on the first level. Upstairs has three bedrooms: spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and custom designer large master closet; Two large Secondary bedrooms upstairs with full bath in hallway, and custom sound resistant solid core doors on all bedrooms and baths for privacy. Central heating and air. Spacious large upgraded private backyard perfect for entertaining. Community close to the freeway, great schools, parks, Dog Park, Mall, and shopping. Make this house your home today.