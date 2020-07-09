All apartments in Thousand Oaks
906 Oakmound Ave
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

906 Oakmound Ave

906 Oakmound Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

906 Oakmound Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Potrero Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
4 bed, 2 bath two story home with pool. - This 4 bed, 2 bath home is located in a great Newbury Park neighborhood and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath downstairs and 2 bed, 1 bath upstairs. Hard surface tile flooring throughout downstairs of home. Refrigerator, washer & dryer may be provided. Backyard includes gated pool (no heater), pool service included. Tenant is responsible for maintaining yard. Large, very clean attached 2 car garage. *The home does not have A/C!* Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.

(RLNE4854861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Oakmound Ave have any available units?
906 Oakmound Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Oakmound Ave have?
Some of 906 Oakmound Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Oakmound Ave currently offering any rent specials?
906 Oakmound Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Oakmound Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Oakmound Ave is pet friendly.
Does 906 Oakmound Ave offer parking?
Yes, 906 Oakmound Ave offers parking.
Does 906 Oakmound Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 Oakmound Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Oakmound Ave have a pool?
Yes, 906 Oakmound Ave has a pool.
Does 906 Oakmound Ave have accessible units?
No, 906 Oakmound Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Oakmound Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Oakmound Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

