898 Silver Cloud Street

Light & Bright 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story home in highly desirable Wildwood area of Thousand Oaks. Inviting, private backyard with covered patio & fantastic mountain views! Open kitchen with brand new Samsung range & microwave, stainless dishwasher & refrigerator included, breakfast nook, light oak cabinets & built-in lighted hutch. Master suite w/ceiling fan, crown molding & updated master bath. Remodeled secondary bathroom. Laminate & ceramic tile flooring throughout (no carpeting), Milgard dual pane windows & slider, recessed lighting, mirrored closet doors & organized closets throughout bedrooms, smooth ceilings & extra large driveway. Central heat and air conditioning. Close proximity to Wildwood Elementary, huge Wildflower Playfield park & Wildwood Paradise Trailhead featuring waterfalls & miles of hiking trails! Welcome Home!