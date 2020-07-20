All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA
898 Silver Cloud Street
898 Silver Cloud Street

898 Silver Cloud Street · No Longer Available
Location

898 Silver Cloud Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Light & Bright 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story home in highly desirable Wildwood area of Thousand Oaks. Inviting, private backyard with covered patio & fantastic mountain views! Open kitchen with brand new Samsung range & microwave, stainless dishwasher & refrigerator included, breakfast nook, light oak cabinets & built-in lighted hutch. Master suite w/ceiling fan, crown molding & updated master bath. Remodeled secondary bathroom. Laminate & ceramic tile flooring throughout (no carpeting), Milgard dual pane windows & slider, recessed lighting, mirrored closet doors & organized closets throughout bedrooms, smooth ceilings & extra large driveway. Central heat and air conditioning. Close proximity to Wildwood Elementary, huge Wildflower Playfield park & Wildwood Paradise Trailhead featuring waterfalls & miles of hiking trails! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 898 Silver Cloud Street have any available units?
898 Silver Cloud Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 898 Silver Cloud Street have?
Some of 898 Silver Cloud Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 898 Silver Cloud Street currently offering any rent specials?
898 Silver Cloud Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 898 Silver Cloud Street pet-friendly?
No, 898 Silver Cloud Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 898 Silver Cloud Street offer parking?
Yes, 898 Silver Cloud Street offers parking.
Does 898 Silver Cloud Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 898 Silver Cloud Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 898 Silver Cloud Street have a pool?
No, 898 Silver Cloud Street does not have a pool.
Does 898 Silver Cloud Street have accessible units?
No, 898 Silver Cloud Street does not have accessible units.
Does 898 Silver Cloud Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 898 Silver Cloud Street has units with dishwashers.
