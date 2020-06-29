All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA
89 Jensen Court
89 Jensen Court

89 Jensen Ct · No Longer Available
Location

89 Jensen Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Tri-level Solar-Powered Townhome in the Heart of Thousand Oaks. This newer construction energy efficient property features 3 beds, 3 baths, over 1,490 sqft, hard surface flooring in main living areas and recessed lighting. The great room concept includes kitchen with quartz countertops, maple cabinets and stainless-steel appliances plus convection oven. The deck off great room and ground level enclosed patio are great for outdoor relaxing or dining. The master bedroom has master bath with dual vanity and walk-in closet. Other amenities include Nest thermostat, upper level laundry room, tandem garage with direct access and inviting common area grounds with community BBQ and picnic area. All this is close to great shops and restaurants. For any info regarding the property please contact Catherine Diliberti 805.217.2462

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Jensen Court have any available units?
89 Jensen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 Jensen Court have?
Some of 89 Jensen Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Jensen Court currently offering any rent specials?
89 Jensen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Jensen Court pet-friendly?
No, 89 Jensen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 89 Jensen Court offer parking?
Yes, 89 Jensen Court offers parking.
Does 89 Jensen Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 Jensen Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Jensen Court have a pool?
No, 89 Jensen Court does not have a pool.
Does 89 Jensen Court have accessible units?
No, 89 Jensen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Jensen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Jensen Court has units with dishwashers.

