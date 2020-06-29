89 Jensen Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Tri-level Solar-Powered Townhome in the Heart of Thousand Oaks. This newer construction energy efficient property features 3 beds, 3 baths, over 1,490 sqft, hard surface flooring in main living areas and recessed lighting. The great room concept includes kitchen with quartz countertops, maple cabinets and stainless-steel appliances plus convection oven. The deck off great room and ground level enclosed patio are great for outdoor relaxing or dining. The master bedroom has master bath with dual vanity and walk-in closet. Other amenities include Nest thermostat, upper level laundry room, tandem garage with direct access and inviting common area grounds with community BBQ and picnic area. All this is close to great shops and restaurants. For any info regarding the property please contact Catherine Diliberti 805.217.2462