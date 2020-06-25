All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 823 Alderdale Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
823 Alderdale Court
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

823 Alderdale Court

823 Alderdale Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

823 Alderdale Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Potrero Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This is a spectacular home with panoramic views. Located on a premium lot at the end of a cul-de-sac in the private gated community of Arbor Hills! STUNNING VIEWS of Mt. Boney from the huge backyard, and many rooms. The AMAZING entertainer's backyard features a pool/spa, covered patio, built in BBQ. As you enter the home you will feel the openness of the living space, with an easy flow from room to room. Spacious gourmet kitchen offers a center island with breakfast bar, granite countertops, pantry & stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Family room is open to the kitchen & includes a fireplace. Formal living room with fireplace. Downstairs bedroom with en suite bath, formal dining room, separate bonus/game room & much more! Master bedroom with views & an en suite master bath with His & Hers walk-in closets, spa tub & large shower. This FANTASTIC VIEW HOME offers the VERY BEST OF INDOOR & OUTDOOR LIVING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Alderdale Court have any available units?
823 Alderdale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 Alderdale Court have?
Some of 823 Alderdale Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Alderdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
823 Alderdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Alderdale Court pet-friendly?
No, 823 Alderdale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 823 Alderdale Court offer parking?
Yes, 823 Alderdale Court offers parking.
Does 823 Alderdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823 Alderdale Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Alderdale Court have a pool?
Yes, 823 Alderdale Court has a pool.
Does 823 Alderdale Court have accessible units?
No, 823 Alderdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Alderdale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 Alderdale Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons