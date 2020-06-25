823 Alderdale Court

Amenities

This is a spectacular home with panoramic views. Located on a premium lot at the end of a cul-de-sac in the private gated community of Arbor Hills! STUNNING VIEWS of Mt. Boney from the huge backyard, and many rooms. The AMAZING entertainer's backyard features a pool/spa, covered patio, built in BBQ. As you enter the home you will feel the openness of the living space, with an easy flow from room to room. Spacious gourmet kitchen offers a center island with breakfast bar, granite countertops, pantry & stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Family room is open to the kitchen & includes a fireplace. Formal living room with fireplace. Downstairs bedroom with en suite bath, formal dining room, separate bonus/game room & much more! Master bedroom with views & an en suite master bath with His & Hers walk-in closets, spa tub & large shower. This FANTASTIC VIEW HOME offers the VERY BEST OF INDOOR & OUTDOOR LIVING!