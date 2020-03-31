80 Dovetail Court

Amenities

Newly remodeled single story pool home on a large corner lot located in quiet neighborhood of Thousand Oaks. This bright and open floorplan features new European oak hardwood flooring with marble clad fireplace, formal dining area, and a modern kitchen that opens to a Great Room. The newly remodeled kitchen includes white shaker cabinets with quartz counters, kitchen island with pendant lighting, and brand new stainless steel appliances and range hood. The newly remodeled bathrooms feature soaking bath tub, frameless glass shower, white shaker vanities with quartz counters, and new bathroom fixtures. Other upgrades include dual paned windows, recessed lighting, indoor laundry with cabinets, and plantation shutters. The 3-car garage features epoxy floors with ample storage. Swimming pool and spa is maintained weekly along with landscaping.