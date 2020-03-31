All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 80 Dovetail Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
80 Dovetail Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

80 Dovetail Court

80 Dovetail Court · (818) 458-2963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

80 Dovetail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Newly remodeled single story pool home on a large corner lot located in quiet neighborhood of Thousand Oaks. This bright and open floorplan features new European oak hardwood flooring with marble clad fireplace, formal dining area, and a modern kitchen that opens to a Great Room. The newly remodeled kitchen includes white shaker cabinets with quartz counters, kitchen island with pendant lighting, and brand new stainless steel appliances and range hood. The newly remodeled bathrooms feature soaking bath tub, frameless glass shower, white shaker vanities with quartz counters, and new bathroom fixtures. Other upgrades include dual paned windows, recessed lighting, indoor laundry with cabinets, and plantation shutters. The 3-car garage features epoxy floors with ample storage. Swimming pool and spa is maintained weekly along with landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Dovetail Court have any available units?
80 Dovetail Court has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Dovetail Court have?
Some of 80 Dovetail Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Dovetail Court currently offering any rent specials?
80 Dovetail Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Dovetail Court pet-friendly?
No, 80 Dovetail Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 80 Dovetail Court offer parking?
Yes, 80 Dovetail Court does offer parking.
Does 80 Dovetail Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Dovetail Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Dovetail Court have a pool?
Yes, 80 Dovetail Court has a pool.
Does 80 Dovetail Court have accessible units?
No, 80 Dovetail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Dovetail Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Dovetail Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 80 Dovetail Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity