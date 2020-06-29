All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 77 Jensen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
77 Jensen Court
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

77 Jensen Court

77 Jensen Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

77 Jensen Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Price reduced! You won't find a nicer place in Thousand Oaks under $3500. Built in 2017 and gorgeous | Green Living, Smart Amenities, Solar, townhome with views located in the heart of Thousand Oaks. Spacious front patio. 3 Bedroom + 3.5 bathrooms. Modern Mediterranean style 1851 SF townhome. Includes Solar -powered system installed to maximize energy efficiency and save on electric bills. Thoughtfully designed this property includes Nest thermostat for programmable heating and AC, GE stainless steel kitchen appliances, Stainless refrigerator, professional deep stainless sink, quartz countertops, a huge island & lots of cabinetry. Under counter lighting, induction and convection range, quiet close drawers and cabinets, minimum 9 ft. ceilings. Wired for wall mount TV. Includes top of line Washer/Dryer in upper level laundry room. All flooring is hard surface wood like flooring for easy care and trendy decor . Ground level patio and upper level spacious balcony allows for outdoor enjoyment. Oversized garage has direct access. Gorgeous common area grounds include a picnic area. Nothing like this for currently for lease in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Jensen Court have any available units?
77 Jensen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 Jensen Court have?
Some of 77 Jensen Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Jensen Court currently offering any rent specials?
77 Jensen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Jensen Court pet-friendly?
No, 77 Jensen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 77 Jensen Court offer parking?
Yes, 77 Jensen Court offers parking.
Does 77 Jensen Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Jensen Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Jensen Court have a pool?
No, 77 Jensen Court does not have a pool.
Does 77 Jensen Court have accessible units?
No, 77 Jensen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Jensen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Jensen Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons