77 Jensen Court

Price reduced! You won't find a nicer place in Thousand Oaks under $3500. Built in 2017 and gorgeous | Green Living, Smart Amenities, Solar, townhome with views located in the heart of Thousand Oaks. Spacious front patio. 3 Bedroom + 3.5 bathrooms. Modern Mediterranean style 1851 SF townhome. Includes Solar -powered system installed to maximize energy efficiency and save on electric bills. Thoughtfully designed this property includes Nest thermostat for programmable heating and AC, GE stainless steel kitchen appliances, Stainless refrigerator, professional deep stainless sink, quartz countertops, a huge island & lots of cabinetry. Under counter lighting, induction and convection range, quiet close drawers and cabinets, minimum 9 ft. ceilings. Wired for wall mount TV. Includes top of line Washer/Dryer in upper level laundry room. All flooring is hard surface wood like flooring for easy care and trendy decor . Ground level patio and upper level spacious balcony allows for outdoor enjoyment. Oversized garage has direct access. Gorgeous common area grounds include a picnic area. Nothing like this for currently for lease in the area.