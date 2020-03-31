756 Lynnmere Drive

Amenities

Good credit only. Million-dollar house on HILL TOP location, very private huge flag lot with large 40X20 spa & pool . Great floor plan with one bedroom & bath downstairs. Large 18 feet high celling master bed room, the other 2 secondary bedrooms upstairs have a Jack & Jill bath plus their own bonus/play/office room. Large completely renovate kitchen, Large breakfast nook looking out to yard. Large 3-car-attached garage with lot of storage space & extra packing spaces on top of driveway, Large designed side yards with lawns. More than 1000 sqfts patio area. Upper plateau of yard has beautiful views of mountains and Conejo Valley & a gate leading to hiking trails. There is complete maintenance-free irrigation and drip system for easy care of landscape & potted plant.