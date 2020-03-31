All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 756 Lynnmere Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
756 Lynnmere Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

756 Lynnmere Drive

756 Lynnmere Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

756 Lynnmere Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Lynn Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Good credit only. Million-dollar house on HILL TOP location, very private huge flag lot with large 40X20 spa & pool . Great floor plan with one bedroom & bath downstairs. Large 18 feet high celling master bed room, the other 2 secondary bedrooms upstairs have a Jack & Jill bath plus their own bonus/play/office room. Large completely renovate kitchen, Large breakfast nook looking out to yard. Large 3-car-attached garage with lot of storage space & extra packing spaces on top of driveway, Large designed side yards with lawns. More than 1000 sqfts patio area. Upper plateau of yard has beautiful views of mountains and Conejo Valley & a gate leading to hiking trails. There is complete maintenance-free irrigation and drip system for easy care of landscape & potted plant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 Lynnmere Drive have any available units?
756 Lynnmere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 756 Lynnmere Drive have?
Some of 756 Lynnmere Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 Lynnmere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
756 Lynnmere Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 Lynnmere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 756 Lynnmere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 756 Lynnmere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 756 Lynnmere Drive does offer parking.
Does 756 Lynnmere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 Lynnmere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 Lynnmere Drive have a pool?
Yes, 756 Lynnmere Drive has a pool.
Does 756 Lynnmere Drive have accessible units?
No, 756 Lynnmere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 756 Lynnmere Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 Lynnmere Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons