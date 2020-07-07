730 Blue Oak Avenue

Amenities

Panoramic view town home and favorite floor plan is available for lease in Blue Oak Ave, a cul de sac, in Greenmeadow Condominiums. As you walk in the door, you are drawn to the spacious patio with incredible view of mountains and the city.Relax and enjoy a cup of morning coffee or a sip of wine in the evening. This two story unit offers an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, Laminated wood flooring, newer carpet in the upstairs bedrooms, a recently updated kitchen with refrigerator. Master bedroom upstairs with plenty of closet space and a wonderful view. Recently remodeled master bath.The second bedroom with partial view. Third bedroom downstairs complete with full bath. There's plenty of storage in the two car garage with washer and dryer. A great community pool to enjoy among the lush green landscaping. This unit is located in a cul de sac street with ample Guest parking. A great area close to Amgen, Dole, California Lutheran, Cal State Channel Islands, The Oaks Mall, Thousand Oaks Civic Auditorium, Restaurants and more. Bring your bike or hiking shoes to hit the many trails close by or go for a round of golf at nearby Los Robles Greens.