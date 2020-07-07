All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 730 Blue Oak Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
730 Blue Oak Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:31 AM

730 Blue Oak Avenue

730 Blue Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

730 Blue Oak Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Ventu Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Panoramic view town home and favorite floor plan is available for lease in Blue Oak Ave, a cul de sac, in Greenmeadow Condominiums. As you walk in the door, you are drawn to the spacious patio with incredible view of mountains and the city.Relax and enjoy a cup of morning coffee or a sip of wine in the evening. This two story unit offers an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, Laminated wood flooring, newer carpet in the upstairs bedrooms, a recently updated kitchen with refrigerator. Master bedroom upstairs with plenty of closet space and a wonderful view. Recently remodeled master bath.The second bedroom with partial view. Third bedroom downstairs complete with full bath. There's plenty of storage in the two car garage with washer and dryer. A great community pool to enjoy among the lush green landscaping. This unit is located in a cul de sac street with ample Guest parking. A great area close to Amgen, Dole, California Lutheran, Cal State Channel Islands, The Oaks Mall, Thousand Oaks Civic Auditorium, Restaurants and more. Bring your bike or hiking shoes to hit the many trails close by or go for a round of golf at nearby Los Robles Greens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Blue Oak Avenue have any available units?
730 Blue Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Blue Oak Avenue have?
Some of 730 Blue Oak Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Blue Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
730 Blue Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Blue Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 730 Blue Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 730 Blue Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 730 Blue Oak Avenue offers parking.
Does 730 Blue Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Blue Oak Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Blue Oak Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 730 Blue Oak Avenue has a pool.
Does 730 Blue Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 730 Blue Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Blue Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Blue Oak Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons