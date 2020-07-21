717 Benson Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2-story single family home in the quaint Greenwich Village neighborhood is ready to be leased. This 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home has an amazing view off the back deck. It is nestled in mature foliage, making it very private. There is a bedroom, desk area and 1/2 bath located downstairs with newly installed laminate wood flooring. The upstairs has the main living space, master bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and laundry area. 2-car garage has direct access from garage into property. Available immediately. Good credit a must.