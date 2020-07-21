All apartments in Thousand Oaks
717 Benson Way
717 Benson Way

717 Benson Way · No Longer Available
Location

717 Benson Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Charming 2-story single family home in the quaint Greenwich Village neighborhood is ready to be leased. This 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home has an amazing view off the back deck. It is nestled in mature foliage, making it very private. There is a bedroom, desk area and 1/2 bath located downstairs with newly installed laminate wood flooring. The upstairs has the main living space, master bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and laundry area. 2-car garage has direct access from garage into property. Available immediately. Good credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Benson Way have any available units?
717 Benson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
What amenities does 717 Benson Way have?
Some of 717 Benson Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Benson Way currently offering any rent specials?
717 Benson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Benson Way pet-friendly?
No, 717 Benson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 717 Benson Way offer parking?
Yes, 717 Benson Way offers parking.
Does 717 Benson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Benson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Benson Way have a pool?
No, 717 Benson Way does not have a pool.
Does 717 Benson Way have accessible units?
No, 717 Benson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Benson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Benson Way does not have units with dishwashers.
