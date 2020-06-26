All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:49 PM

68 E Gainsborough Road

68 East Gainsborough Road · No Longer Available
Location

68 East Gainsborough Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

Amazing single story six bedroom three bath home with 2,383 SF with views of fireworks hill In sought after Shadow Oaks neighborhood. Just in time for the summer with an entertainers yard with large sparkling pool with southern exposure and additional grassy play area. Features six bedrooms three bathrooms totaling 2,383 SF with a 9,665 SF private lot and a two car attached garage. Includes dual pane windows, indoor laundry, hardwood floors in the entry family room, kitchen and hallway. The large living room includes a formal dining room and a used brick fireplace and the kitchen overlooks the pool with oak cabinets. Centrally located close to Dover-Hendrix Park and Botanical gardens. Acacia Elementary, Redwood Middle School, and Thousand Oaks High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 E Gainsborough Road have any available units?
68 E Gainsborough Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 E Gainsborough Road have?
Some of 68 E Gainsborough Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 E Gainsborough Road currently offering any rent specials?
68 E Gainsborough Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 E Gainsborough Road pet-friendly?
No, 68 E Gainsborough Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 68 E Gainsborough Road offer parking?
Yes, 68 E Gainsborough Road offers parking.
Does 68 E Gainsborough Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 E Gainsborough Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 E Gainsborough Road have a pool?
Yes, 68 E Gainsborough Road has a pool.
Does 68 E Gainsborough Road have accessible units?
No, 68 E Gainsborough Road does not have accessible units.
Does 68 E Gainsborough Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 E Gainsborough Road does not have units with dishwashers.
