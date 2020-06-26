68 E Gainsborough Road

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool fireplace

Amazing single story six bedroom three bath home with 2,383 SF with views of fireworks hill In sought after Shadow Oaks neighborhood. Just in time for the summer with an entertainers yard with large sparkling pool with southern exposure and additional grassy play area. Features six bedrooms three bathrooms totaling 2,383 SF with a 9,665 SF private lot and a two car attached garage. Includes dual pane windows, indoor laundry, hardwood floors in the entry family room, kitchen and hallway. The large living room includes a formal dining room and a used brick fireplace and the kitchen overlooks the pool with oak cabinets. Centrally located close to Dover-Hendrix Park and Botanical gardens. Acacia Elementary, Redwood Middle School, and Thousand Oaks High School.