Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

635 Kendale Lane

635 Kendale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

635 Kendale Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great price for the size. Giant property in desirable Racquet Club Villas situated on a cul-de-sac. Very open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and ample natural light. New paint with neutral decor. Recessed lightings. Spacious living room w/fireplace leads to a balcony. Formal dining room off of the kitchen w/wet bar. Separate family foom. Spacious master bedroom leads to the balcony. Laundry room and powder room in the main living level. All amenities in one level, yet three additional bedrooms in the upper level with a full bath. Very dramatic and cheerful floor plan. Spacious newer kitchen with loads of cabinets and counterspace leads to the generous size backyard with privacy. Fig tree and lemon tree. Frig/washer/dryer are included without warranty. PICTURES WERE TAKEN WHEN PROPERTY WAS STAGED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Kendale Lane have any available units?
635 Kendale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Kendale Lane have?
Some of 635 Kendale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Kendale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
635 Kendale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Kendale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 635 Kendale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 635 Kendale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 635 Kendale Lane offers parking.
Does 635 Kendale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 Kendale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Kendale Lane have a pool?
No, 635 Kendale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 635 Kendale Lane have accessible units?
No, 635 Kendale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Kendale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Kendale Lane has units with dishwashers.
