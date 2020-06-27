635 Kendale Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great price for the size. Giant property in desirable Racquet Club Villas situated on a cul-de-sac. Very open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and ample natural light. New paint with neutral decor. Recessed lightings. Spacious living room w/fireplace leads to a balcony. Formal dining room off of the kitchen w/wet bar. Separate family foom. Spacious master bedroom leads to the balcony. Laundry room and powder room in the main living level. All amenities in one level, yet three additional bedrooms in the upper level with a full bath. Very dramatic and cheerful floor plan. Spacious newer kitchen with loads of cabinets and counterspace leads to the generous size backyard with privacy. Fig tree and lemon tree. Frig/washer/dryer are included without warranty. PICTURES WERE TAKEN WHEN PROPERTY WAS STAGED.