Remodeled beautiful home in the heart of Westlake Village. Quiet location next to award winning schools and close to shopping and the freeway. The large inviting pool in the back yard adds to the desirability of this home. One bedroom down with a full bath and lots of living space with beautiful views out all the windows. A must see!