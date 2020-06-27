5270 Via Quinto

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

One special home!! This home has commanding street presence from it's stamped concrete driveway and graceful elevated entry open floor plan and exceptionalyard. This 4 bedroom plus bonus room, three bath home features an enormous kitchen with walk-in pantry, beautifully remodeled kitchen with custom cabinetry and stunning caesarstone countertops, built-in refrigerator, five burner range, convection oven, and adjoins an inviting fireside family room with access to the rear yard. There is both a formal living room and dining room plus a bedroom, bath on the first floor. Upstairs the master suite offers separate vanities, remodeled bath with beautiful shower, and two closets. There are two additional bedrooms that share another remodeled bath plus a separate room with wood floors. The lushly landscaped backyard is outstanding with a fully covered patio across the rear of the home, two covered side patios, a free standing fireplace, pool/spa with waterfall, built-in BBQ and bar.