5270 Via Quinto
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

5270 Via Quinto

5270 Via Quinto · No Longer Available
Location

5270 Via Quinto, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
One special home!! This home has commanding street presence from it's stamped concrete driveway and graceful elevated entry open floor plan and exceptionalyard. This 4 bedroom plus bonus room, three bath home features an enormous kitchen with walk-in pantry, beautifully remodeled kitchen with custom cabinetry and stunning caesarstone countertops, built-in refrigerator, five burner range, convection oven, and adjoins an inviting fireside family room with access to the rear yard. There is both a formal living room and dining room plus a bedroom, bath on the first floor. Upstairs the master suite offers separate vanities, remodeled bath with beautiful shower, and two closets. There are two additional bedrooms that share another remodeled bath plus a separate room with wood floors. The lushly landscaped backyard is outstanding with a fully covered patio across the rear of the home, two covered side patios, a free standing fireplace, pool/spa with waterfall, built-in BBQ and bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
