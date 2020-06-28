5268 Via Rincon

Amenities

This stunning Dos Vientos home is located in the Gallery tract. w/ approx. 3394 sq.ft., 5 bdrms, 3 bths. Newer downstairs floor, newer stainless kitchen appliances, newer window treatment upstairs and lots more! One guest room with full bath plus 1 bonus room downstairs close to laundry room. Spacious front and backyard w/ private setting. Custom wood plantation shutters downstairs, BBQ with sink, stove and refrigerator in the backyard. Large & luxurious master bath w/ soaking tub, separate shower, tile. Gorgeous, eat-in Kitchen w/slab granite counters. The highly sought Dos Vientos community features, Sycamore Canyon K-8 school (Best school in Ventura County), walking/hiking trails, horse riding, shopping, YMCA/indoor swimming pool, parks, baseball fields, tennis courts and indoor basketball. Great area to live and raise your family!