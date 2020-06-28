All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 5268 Via Rincon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
5268 Via Rincon
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:04 PM

5268 Via Rincon

5268 via Rincon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5268 via Rincon, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This stunning Dos Vientos home is located in the Gallery tract. w/ approx. 3394 sq.ft., 5 bdrms, 3 bths. Newer downstairs floor, newer stainless kitchen appliances, newer window treatment upstairs and lots more! One guest room with full bath plus 1 bonus room downstairs close to laundry room. Spacious front and backyard w/ private setting. Custom wood plantation shutters downstairs, BBQ with sink, stove and refrigerator in the backyard. Large & luxurious master bath w/ soaking tub, separate shower, tile. Gorgeous, eat-in Kitchen w/slab granite counters. The highly sought Dos Vientos community features, Sycamore Canyon K-8 school (Best school in Ventura County), walking/hiking trails, horse riding, shopping, YMCA/indoor swimming pool, parks, baseball fields, tennis courts and indoor basketball. Great area to live and raise your family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5268 Via Rincon have any available units?
5268 Via Rincon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 5268 Via Rincon have?
Some of 5268 Via Rincon's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5268 Via Rincon currently offering any rent specials?
5268 Via Rincon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5268 Via Rincon pet-friendly?
No, 5268 Via Rincon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 5268 Via Rincon offer parking?
No, 5268 Via Rincon does not offer parking.
Does 5268 Via Rincon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5268 Via Rincon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5268 Via Rincon have a pool?
Yes, 5268 Via Rincon has a pool.
Does 5268 Via Rincon have accessible units?
No, 5268 Via Rincon does not have accessible units.
Does 5268 Via Rincon have units with dishwashers?
No, 5268 Via Rincon does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons