Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:09 AM

490 Rye Court

490 Rye Court · No Longer Available
Location

490 Rye Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Experience The 'Estates at Mountain View' like never before, over 4000 square feet of luxury nestled away on a secluded cul-de-sac in Thousand Oaks. This magnificent Tuscan-styled home offers 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Entering the dramatic foyer you quickly see that this home has it all: 2-story foyer with a grand staircase, all new wood floors, large eat-in gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious family room. On the formal side is separate dining room and living room large enough for a bar, piano or a portion of it can be converted into an office. Relax in the private backyard with lush landscaping, garden fountains and BBQ area. The second floor has a large master suite, one bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and two other bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom. The laundry room is also located upstairs with plenty of cabinet space. Centrally located in the middle of Thousand Oaks, this home is close to everything and lives more like Westlake Village. Mustsee to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 Rye Court have any available units?
490 Rye Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 490 Rye Court have?
Some of 490 Rye Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 Rye Court currently offering any rent specials?
490 Rye Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 Rye Court pet-friendly?
No, 490 Rye Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 490 Rye Court offer parking?
Yes, 490 Rye Court offers parking.
Does 490 Rye Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 490 Rye Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 Rye Court have a pool?
No, 490 Rye Court does not have a pool.
Does 490 Rye Court have accessible units?
No, 490 Rye Court does not have accessible units.
Does 490 Rye Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 490 Rye Court has units with dishwashers.

