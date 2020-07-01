490 Rye Court

Amenities

Experience The 'Estates at Mountain View' like never before, over 4000 square feet of luxury nestled away on a secluded cul-de-sac in Thousand Oaks. This magnificent Tuscan-styled home offers 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Entering the dramatic foyer you quickly see that this home has it all: 2-story foyer with a grand staircase, all new wood floors, large eat-in gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious family room. On the formal side is separate dining room and living room large enough for a bar, piano or a portion of it can be converted into an office. Relax in the private backyard with lush landscaping, garden fountains and BBQ area. The second floor has a large master suite, one bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and two other bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom. The laundry room is also located upstairs with plenty of cabinet space. Centrally located in the middle of Thousand Oaks, this home is close to everything and lives more like Westlake Village. Mustsee to appreciate!