Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:24 AM

4709 Calle San Juan

4709 Calle San Juan · No Longer Available
Location

4709 Calle San Juan, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a loft. Located on a corner lot only a block away from the award winning elementary (k-8th) school, this beautiful home is ready for move in. The living room and dining room feature beautiful wood flooring with a French door that leads to the stunning views on the side yard. The kitchen features center island and open to a large family room with fireplace. Upstairs are four bedrooms, three baths and a loft area perfect for play area, office or den.Also upstairs is the laundry room. The finished garages include textured flooring and built-in cabinetry. All this is located in the wonderful Dos Vientos community with great community parks, State and National parks, and located only 12 miles from the ocean. The YMCA is currently open with a variety of family activities and the new Paraiso shopping center will be opening soon and within walking distance from the home will include restaurants and more. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Calle San Juan have any available units?
4709 Calle San Juan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4709 Calle San Juan have?
Some of 4709 Calle San Juan's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 Calle San Juan currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Calle San Juan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Calle San Juan pet-friendly?
No, 4709 Calle San Juan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 4709 Calle San Juan offer parking?
Yes, 4709 Calle San Juan offers parking.
Does 4709 Calle San Juan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Calle San Juan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Calle San Juan have a pool?
No, 4709 Calle San Juan does not have a pool.
Does 4709 Calle San Juan have accessible units?
No, 4709 Calle San Juan does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Calle San Juan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 Calle San Juan has units with dishwashers.

