4709 Calle San Juan

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a loft. Located on a corner lot only a block away from the award winning elementary (k-8th) school, this beautiful home is ready for move in. The living room and dining room feature beautiful wood flooring with a French door that leads to the stunning views on the side yard. The kitchen features center island and open to a large family room with fireplace. Upstairs are four bedrooms, three baths and a loft area perfect for play area, office or den.Also upstairs is the laundry room. The finished garages include textured flooring and built-in cabinetry. All this is located in the wonderful Dos Vientos community with great community parks, State and National parks, and located only 12 miles from the ocean. The YMCA is currently open with a variety of family activities and the new Paraiso shopping center will be opening soon and within walking distance from the home will include restaurants and more. Don't miss this one!