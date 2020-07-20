All apartments in Thousand Oaks
4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA

4382 Camino De La Rosa
Location

4382 Camino De La Rosa, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Living the Lifestyle! Gorgeous Dos Vientos Home Near Newbury H.S. - Spectacular 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in the highly sought after Dos Vientos Ranch neighborhood. This highly upgraded home offers over 2050 square feet of living space, situated on a nice sized lot with plenty of privacy. Highlights include a huge custom island kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, fixtures, granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. All bathrooms have been splendidly upgraded with nice fixtures and custom cabinets. You will find exquisite travertine floors downstairs. Enjoy the upstairs bonus loft with custom office built-ins. With a glass of wine and a perfect Southern California evening, this private backyard, excludes the rear neighbors and offers a covered patio with a gorgeous water fountain. This home is conveniently located near top rated schools, hiking and biking trails, community pool and spa, greenbelts and park areas. This home is also walking distance to Sycamore Canyon School and Dos Vientiane Villages with shops and restaurants. Landscaper services included. Association Fees Included. Pets allowed with $500 deposit. Available 04/13/2019.

(RLNE2772931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA have any available units?
4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA have?
Some of 4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA currently offering any rent specials?
4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA pet-friendly?
Yes, 4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA is pet friendly.
Does 4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA offer parking?
No, 4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA does not offer parking.
Does 4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA have a pool?
Yes, 4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA has a pool.
Does 4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA have accessible units?
No, 4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA does not have accessible units.
Does 4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA has units with dishwashers.
