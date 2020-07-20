4382 CAMINO DE LA ROSA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Living the Lifestyle! Gorgeous Dos Vientos Home Near Newbury H.S. - Spectacular 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in the highly sought after Dos Vientos Ranch neighborhood. This highly upgraded home offers over 2050 square feet of living space, situated on a nice sized lot with plenty of privacy. Highlights include a huge custom island kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, fixtures, granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. All bathrooms have been splendidly upgraded with nice fixtures and custom cabinets. You will find exquisite travertine floors downstairs. Enjoy the upstairs bonus loft with custom office built-ins. With a glass of wine and a perfect Southern California evening, this private backyard, excludes the rear neighbors and offers a covered patio with a gorgeous water fountain. This home is conveniently located near top rated schools, hiking and biking trails, community pool and spa, greenbelts and park areas. This home is also walking distance to Sycamore Canyon School and Dos Vientiane Villages with shops and restaurants. Landscaper services included. Association Fees Included. Pets allowed with $500 deposit. Available 04/13/2019.



(RLNE2772931)