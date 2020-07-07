411 Newcastle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Highly desirable Hillsborough tract where houses don't come up too often. Light, bright and open floorplan with west facing rear yard for sunset views. One bedroom, full bath down, large master suite and two secondary bedrooms up. Vaulted ceilings in cozy living room with fireplace. Remodeled kitchen opens to family room with fireplace, updated baths, hardwood flooring throughout main living areas. Lots of natural light, freshly painted interior, full three car garage with direct entry. Beautifully landscaped rear yard with views and spa. Excellent location with close proximity to all amenities. Great house and ready to go, good credit a must.