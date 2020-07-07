All apartments in Thousand Oaks
411 Newcastle Street
411 Newcastle Street

411 Newcastle Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 Newcastle Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Los Robles

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Highly desirable Hillsborough tract where houses don't come up too often. Light, bright and open floorplan with west facing rear yard for sunset views. One bedroom, full bath down, large master suite and two secondary bedrooms up. Vaulted ceilings in cozy living room with fireplace. Remodeled kitchen opens to family room with fireplace, updated baths, hardwood flooring throughout main living areas. Lots of natural light, freshly painted interior, full three car garage with direct entry. Beautifully landscaped rear yard with views and spa. Excellent location with close proximity to all amenities. Great house and ready to go, good credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Newcastle Street have any available units?
411 Newcastle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Newcastle Street have?
Some of 411 Newcastle Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Newcastle Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 Newcastle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Newcastle Street pet-friendly?
No, 411 Newcastle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 411 Newcastle Street offer parking?
Yes, 411 Newcastle Street offers parking.
Does 411 Newcastle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Newcastle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Newcastle Street have a pool?
No, 411 Newcastle Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 Newcastle Street have accessible units?
No, 411 Newcastle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Newcastle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Newcastle Street does not have units with dishwashers.

