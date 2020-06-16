399 Maidstone Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This immaculate 2-story home with a private deck and patio invites relaxation. With 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths and open living space, you'll enjoy a perfect atmosphere for relaxing and entertaining. Beautiful brand-new wood like floors welcome you as you enter and ascend the stairs to the main level. The first floor living room features newer paint, abundant natural light, fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy an open flow from the updated kitchen to a separate dining area and an addition living room both with sliding doors to the back patio. The main level master suite boasts its own private remodeled bath and shower, dual vanity sinks, walk in closet w/ shelving system, fireplace and deck access. A half bath and separate laundry room round out the first floor. As you begin your ascent up the open staircase to the second story you are graced with a bright landing with built in shelving. On the second floor two additional bedrooms and a full bath with dual vanity sinks and bath/shower complete this move in ready home. You'll also love the convenience of your own two car garage, and a great gatedneighborhood with pool, spa and tennis courts near it all with freeway access, shopping and restaurants minutes away.