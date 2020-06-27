3419 Fayance Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Gorgeous Chanteclair Estates Single Story Home Available For Lease! This home offers 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2459 sqft of living space and a 3 car garage. Enter into the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and a combination of hardwood & tile floors. The kitchen is updated with newer cabinets, granite counters and large island/breakfast bar. The huge master bedroom has french doors leading to the backyard with built in fire-pit and patio area. The HOA Includes 24-hour staffed security gate, community tennis courts, playgrounds and a beautiful greenbelt. Close to award winning schools, freeway access, parks, restaurants and shopping.