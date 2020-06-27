All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Location

3419 Fayance Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous Chanteclair Estates Single Story Home Available For Lease! This home offers 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2459 sqft of living space and a 3 car garage. Enter into the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and a combination of hardwood & tile floors. The kitchen is updated with newer cabinets, granite counters and large island/breakfast bar. The huge master bedroom has french doors leading to the backyard with built in fire-pit and patio area. The HOA Includes 24-hour staffed security gate, community tennis courts, playgrounds and a beautiful greenbelt. Close to award winning schools, freeway access, parks, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Fayance Place have any available units?
3419 Fayance Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 Fayance Place have?
Some of 3419 Fayance Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 Fayance Place currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Fayance Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Fayance Place pet-friendly?
No, 3419 Fayance Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3419 Fayance Place offer parking?
Yes, 3419 Fayance Place offers parking.
Does 3419 Fayance Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3419 Fayance Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Fayance Place have a pool?
No, 3419 Fayance Place does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Fayance Place have accessible units?
No, 3419 Fayance Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Fayance Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3419 Fayance Place has units with dishwashers.
