3318 Allegheny Court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Here is your chance to lease a single story home in an incredible area of Westlake Village. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a cul de sac and has beautiful curb appeal. At 2434 square feet, this home is open and spacious. As you come through the front door you have a large living room to your right that leads to the dining room and then on to the kitchen. The remodeled kitchen features granite counters, an island and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the large family room with fireplace and slider that leads out to the covered patio & manicured gardens. The master suite is huge. Down the hall are the laundry room with washer/dryer included, 3 more bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom. This home has been well maintained and has recently been painted. Plenty of parking with an attached 2 car garage and concrete driveway. All of this in a quiet neighborhood of Westlake and near award winning schools.