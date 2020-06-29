All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

3318 Allegheny Court

3318 South Allegheny Court · No Longer Available
Location

3318 South Allegheny Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Here is your chance to lease a single story home in an incredible area of Westlake Village. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a cul de sac and has beautiful curb appeal. At 2434 square feet, this home is open and spacious. As you come through the front door you have a large living room to your right that leads to the dining room and then on to the kitchen. The remodeled kitchen features granite counters, an island and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the large family room with fireplace and slider that leads out to the covered patio & manicured gardens. The master suite is huge. Down the hall are the laundry room with washer/dryer included, 3 more bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom. This home has been well maintained and has recently been painted. Plenty of parking with an attached 2 car garage and concrete driveway. All of this in a quiet neighborhood of Westlake and near award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Allegheny Court have any available units?
3318 Allegheny Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 Allegheny Court have?
Some of 3318 Allegheny Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Allegheny Court currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Allegheny Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Allegheny Court pet-friendly?
No, 3318 Allegheny Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3318 Allegheny Court offer parking?
Yes, 3318 Allegheny Court offers parking.
Does 3318 Allegheny Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3318 Allegheny Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Allegheny Court have a pool?
No, 3318 Allegheny Court does not have a pool.
Does 3318 Allegheny Court have accessible units?
No, 3318 Allegheny Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Allegheny Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 Allegheny Court does not have units with dishwashers.

