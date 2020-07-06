All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

3250 Futura Point

3250 Futura Point · No Longer Available
Location

3250 Futura Point, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Full bathroom house at the end of a Cul-de-sac. One full bedroom and bath downstairs. Newer kitchen with Viking gas range with double ovens. High-end cabinets with soft close doors, drawers and slide outs. Recessed LED lighting throughout. All three bathrooms have been completely remodeled all Kohler and Grohe fixtures, Frameless glass showers and natural stone throughout. Brand new complete HVAC including ductwork. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and spacious bathroom. Three car garage with custom cabinets and so much more! Close to great schools, parks, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 Futura Point have any available units?
3250 Futura Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3250 Futura Point have?
Some of 3250 Futura Point's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 Futura Point currently offering any rent specials?
3250 Futura Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 Futura Point pet-friendly?
No, 3250 Futura Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3250 Futura Point offer parking?
Yes, 3250 Futura Point offers parking.
Does 3250 Futura Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3250 Futura Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 Futura Point have a pool?
No, 3250 Futura Point does not have a pool.
Does 3250 Futura Point have accessible units?
No, 3250 Futura Point does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 Futura Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 3250 Futura Point does not have units with dishwashers.

