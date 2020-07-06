3250 Futura Point

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Full bathroom house at the end of a Cul-de-sac. One full bedroom and bath downstairs. Newer kitchen with Viking gas range with double ovens. High-end cabinets with soft close doors, drawers and slide outs. Recessed LED lighting throughout. All three bathrooms have been completely remodeled all Kohler and Grohe fixtures, Frameless glass showers and natural stone throughout. Brand new complete HVAC including ductwork. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and spacious bathroom. Three car garage with custom cabinets and so much more! Close to great schools, parks, and shopping.