Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fabulous one story home. Upgraded throughout with new paint, new appliances, new quartz counters, new tile floors. New flooring throughout most rooms. New paint throughout including scraped ceilings. New custom cordless window shades. Large master bedroom. All bedrooms have walk-in closets with lights. Sliding glass doors to the backyard from living room and master bedroom. Inside laundry room with lots of storage. Next to the 8 acre park with lovely views of the park from home.