Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

306 Newbury Vista Lane

306 Newbury Vista Ln · No Longer Available
Location

306 Newbury Vista Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
new construction
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2200 sq. ft. End Unit located in the Newbury Vista tract. Brand new deluxe townhome! Kitchen features dark stained wood cabinetry, granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash, brand new stainless steel appliances including microwave. Kitchen opens into spacious family room and eat-in dining area. Large living room with fireplace. Large master bedroom with 2 large walk-in closets and balcony. Master bath features wood cabinetry, separate tub and travertine stone shower. Central A/C, dual pane windows. Community Pool & Spa with a gazebo and sun deck. Ample guest parking. Oversized 2+ car garage. Call Pamela Landon, Agent for more information or to view. (805) 341-7603

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Newbury Vista Lane have any available units?
306 Newbury Vista Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Newbury Vista Lane have?
Some of 306 Newbury Vista Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Newbury Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
306 Newbury Vista Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Newbury Vista Lane pet-friendly?
No, 306 Newbury Vista Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 306 Newbury Vista Lane offer parking?
Yes, 306 Newbury Vista Lane offers parking.
Does 306 Newbury Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Newbury Vista Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Newbury Vista Lane have a pool?
Yes, 306 Newbury Vista Lane has a pool.
Does 306 Newbury Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 306 Newbury Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Newbury Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Newbury Vista Lane has units with dishwashers.
