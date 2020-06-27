306 Newbury Vista Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2200 sq. ft. End Unit located in the Newbury Vista tract. Brand new deluxe townhome! Kitchen features dark stained wood cabinetry, granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash, brand new stainless steel appliances including microwave. Kitchen opens into spacious family room and eat-in dining area. Large living room with fireplace. Large master bedroom with 2 large walk-in closets and balcony. Master bath features wood cabinetry, separate tub and travertine stone shower. Central A/C, dual pane windows. Community Pool & Spa with a gazebo and sun deck. Ample guest parking. Oversized 2+ car garage. Call Pamela Landon, Agent for more information or to view. (805) 341-7603