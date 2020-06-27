3021 Blazing Star Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully updated, freshly painted 4 bedroom home in gated community of Eagleridge in Lang Ranch/Thousand Oaks. Remodeled kitchen has granite countertops, s/s appliances, large island, opening to family room w/built-in entertainment center & fireplace. Maple hardwood flooring downstairs, dark woodlike flooring upstairs, vaulted ceilings, spacious master bedroom suite w/ceiling fan, huge walk-in closet, double sink/granite countertops in master bath plus 3 additional bedrooms and secondary bathroom upstairs. Indoor laundry w/new washer/dryer included in rent. Steps away from community pool and play area, this is a great rental property.