Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3014 Cottonwood Court, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - Charming and newly updated 3 bed 2 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Newbury Park! Featuring all new floors and paint throughout, large windows that let in an abundance of natural light, a sun room attached to the kitchen and a spacious backyard with a beautiful view of Mt. Boney! Will consider pets. Available now!



(RLNE5809787)