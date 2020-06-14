Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Live in Westlake Village's premier townhome community! Walk to restaurants, stores, theater and shopping! This is an entertainer's delight! Quietly located in the center of the complex with a backyard patio that backs the waterscape stream with a view to the pool and fountain. All new carpet and interior paint. Beautifully remodeled with newer kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel oven and microwave, and island with ceramic cooktop. Full laundry room and large pantry. This is the largest floorplan with three bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this impeccably maintained home. 2963 Shadow Brook Lane has a Walk Score of 73 out of 100. Stonehaus, Gelsons, Starbucks and much more are just a few blocks away. Absolutely NO PETS.