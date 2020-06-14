All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:05 AM

2963 Shadow Brook Lane

2963 Shadow Brook Lane · (805) 890-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2963 Shadow Brook Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2243 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Live in Westlake Village's premier townhome community! Walk to restaurants, stores, theater and shopping! This is an entertainer's delight! Quietly located in the center of the complex with a backyard patio that backs the waterscape stream with a view to the pool and fountain. All new carpet and interior paint. Beautifully remodeled with newer kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel oven and microwave, and island with ceramic cooktop. Full laundry room and large pantry. This is the largest floorplan with three bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this impeccably maintained home. 2963 Shadow Brook Lane has a Walk Score of 73 out of 100. Stonehaus, Gelsons, Starbucks and much more are just a few blocks away. Absolutely NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2963 Shadow Brook Lane have any available units?
2963 Shadow Brook Lane has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2963 Shadow Brook Lane have?
Some of 2963 Shadow Brook Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2963 Shadow Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2963 Shadow Brook Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2963 Shadow Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2963 Shadow Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2963 Shadow Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2963 Shadow Brook Lane does offer parking.
Does 2963 Shadow Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2963 Shadow Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2963 Shadow Brook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2963 Shadow Brook Lane has a pool.
Does 2963 Shadow Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 2963 Shadow Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2963 Shadow Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2963 Shadow Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
