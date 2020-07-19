2944 Capella Way

Amenities

Beautiful Thousand Oaks Gated Community Home! Welcome to this beautiful 3 bed / 2.5 bath , 1,631 sq/ft home situated in the highly sought after Verdigris Gated Community in Lang Ranch School District! When entering this home youll notice the vaulted ceilings giving this home a spacious light and bright feel. The family room has a fireplace with enough room for entertaining. Youll find a half bath downstairs for guests. The master bedroom offers a lot of natural light and a large walk in closet with a private master bath with both tub and shower. Down the hall from the master bedroom are two large bedrooms with a full bath to share, plus a laundry room. No matter where you are downstairs, you can enjoy this open concept. One of the best features of this home is the over-sized spacious backyard that has a very serene feel. Enjoy your summer days in the community pool, spa, or kids pool after a fun match of tennis, on one of the two tennis courts. There is a park that offers green grass and a playground for kids to enjoy! There is hiking, biking, trails, and more near by. Tenants enjoy the privacy that only a gated community offers.