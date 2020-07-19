All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Location

2944 Capella Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Thousand Oaks Gated Community Home! Welcome to this beautiful 3 bed / 2.5 bath , 1,631 sq/ft home situated in the highly sought after Verdigris Gated Community in Lang Ranch School District! When entering this home youll notice the vaulted ceilings giving this home a spacious light and bright feel. The family room has a fireplace with enough room for entertaining. Youll find a half bath downstairs for guests. The master bedroom offers a lot of natural light and a large walk in closet with a private master bath with both tub and shower. Down the hall from the master bedroom are two large bedrooms with a full bath to share, plus a laundry room. No matter where you are downstairs, you can enjoy this open concept. One of the best features of this home is the over-sized spacious backyard that has a very serene feel. Enjoy your summer days in the community pool, spa, or kids pool after a fun match of tennis, on one of the two tennis courts. There is a park that offers green grass and a playground for kids to enjoy! There is hiking, biking, trails, and more near by. Tenants enjoy the privacy that only a gated community offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 Capella Way have any available units?
2944 Capella Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2944 Capella Way have?
Some of 2944 Capella Way's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 Capella Way currently offering any rent specials?
2944 Capella Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 Capella Way pet-friendly?
No, 2944 Capella Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2944 Capella Way offer parking?
No, 2944 Capella Way does not offer parking.
Does 2944 Capella Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2944 Capella Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 Capella Way have a pool?
Yes, 2944 Capella Way has a pool.
Does 2944 Capella Way have accessible units?
No, 2944 Capella Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 Capella Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2944 Capella Way does not have units with dishwashers.
