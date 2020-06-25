288 Los Padres Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Located in the sought after community of Carriage Square Estates, this spacious single story home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Living room entry greets you with soaring ceilings, fireplace and formal dining area... PLUS a light and bright Sun room with gorgeous high ceiling and brick accents. Large kitchen with stainless steel hood, and built in oven offers breakfast bar, family room/ eat-in area and patio access. Laundry area is also located off of the kitchen. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included . The master suite features bay windows and walk-in closet and double sink bathroom vanity. Private backyard, large side patio and lovely courtyard entry offer multiple areas to garden and entertain. RV parking. Fabulous location with easy access to hiking trails, shopping restaurants, and freeway access. Award winning Conejo Valley School District.