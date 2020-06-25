All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

288 Los Padres Drive

288 Los Padres Drive · No Longer Available
Location

288 Los Padres Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Los Robles

Amenities

Located in the sought after community of Carriage Square Estates, this spacious single story home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Living room entry greets you with soaring ceilings, fireplace and formal dining area... PLUS a light and bright Sun room with gorgeous high ceiling and brick accents. Large kitchen with stainless steel hood, and built in oven offers breakfast bar, family room/ eat-in area and patio access. Laundry area is also located off of the kitchen. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included . The master suite features bay windows and walk-in closet and double sink bathroom vanity. Private backyard, large side patio and lovely courtyard entry offer multiple areas to garden and entertain. RV parking. Fabulous location with easy access to hiking trails, shopping restaurants, and freeway access. Award winning Conejo Valley School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 Los Padres Drive have any available units?
288 Los Padres Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 288 Los Padres Drive have?
Some of 288 Los Padres Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 Los Padres Drive currently offering any rent specials?
288 Los Padres Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 Los Padres Drive pet-friendly?
No, 288 Los Padres Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 288 Los Padres Drive offer parking?
Yes, 288 Los Padres Drive offers parking.
Does 288 Los Padres Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 288 Los Padres Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 Los Padres Drive have a pool?
No, 288 Los Padres Drive does not have a pool.
Does 288 Los Padres Drive have accessible units?
No, 288 Los Padres Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 288 Los Padres Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 288 Los Padres Drive has units with dishwashers.
