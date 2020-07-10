All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:35 PM

2799 E Sierra Drive

2799 Sierra Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2799 Sierra Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
A charming, well maintained, three bedroom, two bath single story on a cul de sac in desirable Westlake Hills neighborhood. Double door entry opens to a vaulted ceiling living room with windows looking out onto rear garden and grassy area. Floor plan includes a master suite with double door entry, vaulted ceilings, mirrored wardrobe, built in closet organizers, built in storage cabinets & decorative window trim. Master bath has 2nd mirrored wardrobe closet with organizers. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have ceiling fans, mirrored wardrobes and window blinds. Kitchen has newer appliances, granite top counters, cabinets and pantry with pull out drawers, recessed lights, vaulted ceiling and windows facing rear yard and patio. Kitchen opens to a family room with custom built in cabinets, granite faced fireplace and hearth, recessed lights and sliding glass door to patio. Freshly painted, the house has \'\'farmhouse\'\' styled ceramic floors throughout. Private yard with built in BBQ, grassy area, rosegarden and lighted patio cover with ceiling fan. Two spacious attic storage areas with pull down ladders, two car attached garage, laundry room in garage with front loading washer and dryer. Nearby shopping, parks & playgrounds, Westlake Promenade & award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2799 E Sierra Drive have any available units?
2799 E Sierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2799 E Sierra Drive have?
Some of 2799 E Sierra Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2799 E Sierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2799 E Sierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2799 E Sierra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2799 E Sierra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2799 E Sierra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2799 E Sierra Drive offers parking.
Does 2799 E Sierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2799 E Sierra Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2799 E Sierra Drive have a pool?
No, 2799 E Sierra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2799 E Sierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 2799 E Sierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2799 E Sierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2799 E Sierra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

