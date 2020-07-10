2799 E Sierra Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage

A charming, well maintained, three bedroom, two bath single story on a cul de sac in desirable Westlake Hills neighborhood. Double door entry opens to a vaulted ceiling living room with windows looking out onto rear garden and grassy area. Floor plan includes a master suite with double door entry, vaulted ceilings, mirrored wardrobe, built in closet organizers, built in storage cabinets & decorative window trim. Master bath has 2nd mirrored wardrobe closet with organizers. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have ceiling fans, mirrored wardrobes and window blinds. Kitchen has newer appliances, granite top counters, cabinets and pantry with pull out drawers, recessed lights, vaulted ceiling and windows facing rear yard and patio. Kitchen opens to a family room with custom built in cabinets, granite faced fireplace and hearth, recessed lights and sliding glass door to patio. Freshly painted, the house has \'\'farmhouse\'\' styled ceramic floors throughout. Private yard with built in BBQ, grassy area, rosegarden and lighted patio cover with ceiling fan. Two spacious attic storage areas with pull down ladders, two car attached garage, laundry room in garage with front loading washer and dryer. Nearby shopping, parks & playgrounds, Westlake Promenade & award-winning schools.