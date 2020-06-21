2783 Jason Ct

Amenities

Incredible One-of-a-kind Lavish Home Fit For a Celebrity! This immaculate 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3,900 sq ft cul-de-sac home is more than you could ever dream of! Youll love the gleaming marble floors, unique modern iron fixtures, contemporary artistic details, spacious floor plan with two living rooms- both with their own fireplace, extra den leading to the yard, high ceilings, built-in bar, and 3-car garage. Cooking will be a breeze in the upgraded kitchen complete with double sink, dishwasher, built in microwave, oven, range, and huge 57 stone island. Go all out entertaining guests in the newly landscaped back yard under the covered patio or in the stunning pool or jacuzzi. Youll feel like youre on vacation every day waking up in the massive master bedroom boasting beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, two attached balconies, walk-in closet, and a huge bathroom with separated tub and shower, dual sinks, and mirrored closet. Youre not fantasizing! Hurry to book your viewing!