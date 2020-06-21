All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2783 Jason Ct
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

2783 Jason Ct

2783 Jason Court · No Longer Available
Location

2783 Jason Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Description

Incredible One-of-a-kind Lavish Home Fit For a Celebrity! This immaculate 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3,900 sq ft cul-de-sac home is more than you could ever dream of! Youll love the gleaming marble floors, unique modern iron fixtures, contemporary artistic details, spacious floor plan with two living rooms- both with their own fireplace, extra den leading to the yard, high ceilings, built-in bar, and 3-car garage. Cooking will be a breeze in the upgraded kitchen complete with double sink, dishwasher, built in microwave, oven, range, and huge 57 stone island. Go all out entertaining guests in the newly landscaped back yard under the covered patio or in the stunning pool or jacuzzi. Youll feel like youre on vacation every day waking up in the massive master bedroom boasting beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, two attached balconies, walk-in closet, and a huge bathroom with separated tub and shower, dual sinks, and mirrored closet. Youre not fantasizing! Hurry to book your viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2783 Jason Ct have any available units?
2783 Jason Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2783 Jason Ct have?
Some of 2783 Jason Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2783 Jason Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2783 Jason Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2783 Jason Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2783 Jason Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2783 Jason Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2783 Jason Ct offers parking.
Does 2783 Jason Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2783 Jason Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2783 Jason Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2783 Jason Ct has a pool.
Does 2783 Jason Ct have accessible units?
No, 2783 Jason Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2783 Jason Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2783 Jason Ct has units with dishwashers.
