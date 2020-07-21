All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2674 Valencia Circle

2674 Valencia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2674 Valencia Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home to this immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story pool home located in the highly desirable Wildwood area of Thousand Oaks. Kitchen features granite counters. Living room boasts a fireplace with a gorgeous granite hearth - perfect for those freezing Southern California nights:) Light woodlike flooring and dual pane windows throughout. New vanities in bathrooms. Fourth bedroom off Master is currently set up as an office. Front yard features drought tolerant landscaping. Backyard highlights include more drought tolerant landscaping, a slate patio, Pebble Tec pool and spa, gazebo and a majestic oak tree. Walking distance to Wildflower Playfield with tennis and basketball courts and the 3000 acre Wildwood Park with over 17 miles of hiking trails. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included with no warranty. This house has it all! Bonus points if you're a fan of Matisse! Please call Bruce Bousman with Aviara Real Estate at 805-559-5900 with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

