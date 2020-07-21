2674 Valencia Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool hot tub tennis court

Welcome home to this immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story pool home located in the highly desirable Wildwood area of Thousand Oaks. Kitchen features granite counters. Living room boasts a fireplace with a gorgeous granite hearth - perfect for those freezing Southern California nights:) Light woodlike flooring and dual pane windows throughout. New vanities in bathrooms. Fourth bedroom off Master is currently set up as an office. Front yard features drought tolerant landscaping. Backyard highlights include more drought tolerant landscaping, a slate patio, Pebble Tec pool and spa, gazebo and a majestic oak tree. Walking distance to Wildflower Playfield with tennis and basketball courts and the 3000 acre Wildwood Park with over 17 miles of hiking trails. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included with no warranty. This house has it all! Bonus points if you're a fan of Matisse! Please call Bruce Bousman with Aviara Real Estate at 805-559-5900 with any questions.