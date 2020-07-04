2660 Briarwood Place

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Thousand Oaks! This lovely home features a large eat-in kitchen that overlooks the rear yard with spectacular views of our local mountains. Good sized secondary bedrooms and roomy master bedroom with walk-in closet. 2 car attached garage. Close to lots of shopping, restaurants and 14 acre Oakbrook Neighborhood Park with basketball court, playground, horseshoes, picnic area and BBQ's. Easy access to the 23, 101and 118 freeways. Rent includes gardener. Cat or small dog ok.