Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2660 Briarwood Place
2660 Briarwood Place

Location

2660 Briarwood Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Thousand Oaks! This lovely home features a large eat-in kitchen that overlooks the rear yard with spectacular views of our local mountains. Good sized secondary bedrooms and roomy master bedroom with walk-in closet. 2 car attached garage. Close to lots of shopping, restaurants and 14 acre Oakbrook Neighborhood Park with basketball court, playground, horseshoes, picnic area and BBQ's. Easy access to the 23, 101and 118 freeways. Rent includes gardener. Cat or small dog ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 Briarwood Place have any available units?
2660 Briarwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2660 Briarwood Place have?
Some of 2660 Briarwood Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 Briarwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
2660 Briarwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 Briarwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2660 Briarwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 2660 Briarwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 2660 Briarwood Place offers parking.
Does 2660 Briarwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2660 Briarwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 Briarwood Place have a pool?
No, 2660 Briarwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 2660 Briarwood Place have accessible units?
No, 2660 Briarwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 Briarwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2660 Briarwood Place has units with dishwashers.

