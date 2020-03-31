All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA
253 Green Moor Place
253 Green Moor Place

253 Green Moor Place · (805) 479-1503
Location

253 Green Moor Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Los Robles

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Charming, well-maintained, end unit overlooking manicured green lawn area. located in the well-maintained, quiet Los Robles Town Home community of Thousand Oak. Must see to appreciate this roomy almost 1200 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Nice-sized second bedroom with large closet with mirrored sliding doors. Central air and heat. One car enclosed garage with shelves and filing cabinet for storage, attached to patio. Additional covered parking space next to garage. Walking and biking trails close by. Within minutes to 101, major shopping areas and restaurants. Newer carpeting throughout house. Both baths include newer flooring and fixtures. Newer blinds in rear sliding door. Community pool and spa. Washer/dryer/refrigerator included without warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Green Moor Place have any available units?
253 Green Moor Place has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 253 Green Moor Place have?
Some of 253 Green Moor Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 Green Moor Place currently offering any rent specials?
253 Green Moor Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Green Moor Place pet-friendly?
No, 253 Green Moor Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 253 Green Moor Place offer parking?
Yes, 253 Green Moor Place does offer parking.
Does 253 Green Moor Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 253 Green Moor Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Green Moor Place have a pool?
Yes, 253 Green Moor Place has a pool.
Does 253 Green Moor Place have accessible units?
No, 253 Green Moor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Green Moor Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 Green Moor Place has units with dishwashers.
