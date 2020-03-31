253 Green Moor Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Charming, well-maintained, end unit overlooking manicured green lawn area. located in the well-maintained, quiet Los Robles Town Home community of Thousand Oak. Must see to appreciate this roomy almost 1200 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Nice-sized second bedroom with large closet with mirrored sliding doors. Central air and heat. One car enclosed garage with shelves and filing cabinet for storage, attached to patio. Additional covered parking space next to garage. Walking and biking trails close by. Within minutes to 101, major shopping areas and restaurants. Newer carpeting throughout house. Both baths include newer flooring and fixtures. Newer blinds in rear sliding door. Community pool and spa. Washer/dryer/refrigerator included without warranty.