2514 RENATA Court

On a quiet cul-de-sac within the gated enclave of Verdigris, sits a spectacular view home with tremendous updates. Inside, the home is light and bright offering an open, airy feel with new designer paint and carpet. Amenities include Italian tile, custom woodwork, custom wrought iron stair rail, and central music. The main level offers a 3-car garage, formal living room with soaring ceilings, private study, formal dining and family room with cozy fireplace open to the large kitchen with custom cabinetry and lighting, 'Verde Merinice' granite and stainless appliances including a 48' built-in refrigerator. Upstairs you will find a large landing open to below, 2 guest suites sharing a full bath and bonus room/4th bedroom. The spacious master suite offers high ceilings, mountain views, large walk-in closet and enlarged master bath with oversized walk-in dual shower, dual sink vanity, oval soaking tub with custom fabricated granite tub deck and apron, and separate water closet. The private yard offers serene mountain views, lush lawn and patio cover backing to open space. An incomparable turn-key 'mini estate' in one of Thousand Oaks Premier neighborhoods close to shopping, restaurants and top rated CVUSD schools including Lang Ranch Elementary.