Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2514 RENATA Court
2514 RENATA Court

2514 Renata Court · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Renata Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
On a quiet cul-de-sac within the gated enclave of Verdigris, sits a spectacular view home with tremendous updates. Inside, the home is light and bright offering an open, airy feel with new designer paint and carpet. Amenities include Italian tile, custom woodwork, custom wrought iron stair rail, and central music. The main level offers a 3-car garage, formal living room with soaring ceilings, private study, formal dining and family room with cozy fireplace open to the large kitchen with custom cabinetry and lighting, 'Verde Merinice' granite and stainless appliances including a 48' built-in refrigerator. Upstairs you will find a large landing open to below, 2 guest suites sharing a full bath and bonus room/4th bedroom. The spacious master suite offers high ceilings, mountain views, large walk-in closet and enlarged master bath with oversized walk-in dual shower, dual sink vanity, oval soaking tub with custom fabricated granite tub deck and apron, and separate water closet. The private yard offers serene mountain views, lush lawn and patio cover backing to open space. An incomparable turn-key 'mini estate' in one of Thousand Oaks Premier neighborhoods close to shopping, restaurants and top rated CVUSD schools including Lang Ranch Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 RENATA Court have any available units?
2514 RENATA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 RENATA Court have?
Some of 2514 RENATA Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 RENATA Court currently offering any rent specials?
2514 RENATA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 RENATA Court pet-friendly?
No, 2514 RENATA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2514 RENATA Court offer parking?
Yes, 2514 RENATA Court offers parking.
Does 2514 RENATA Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 RENATA Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 RENATA Court have a pool?
No, 2514 RENATA Court does not have a pool.
Does 2514 RENATA Court have accessible units?
No, 2514 RENATA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 RENATA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 RENATA Court has units with dishwashers.

