Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825

235 North Conejo School Road · No Longer Available
Location

235 North Conejo School Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Community Amenities

Pet Friendly
Fitness Center complete with cardio and weight machines
Private landscape features a picnic area and barbecue grills
Additional storage is available

Resort-style pool and spa free WiFi
Business center with complimentary WiFi, printer, scanner and copier
Covered, reserved and garage parking

Apartment Amenities

Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes
Ceramic tile entries
Crown Molding
Two-tone paint and accent well
Fireplace
In-home washers and dryers available

Deluxe kitchens complete with modern appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, gas oven/range, space-saving microwave and disposal
Nine-foot ceilings*
Tile Floors
Central heat and air conditioning
Entertainment-style private patio or balcony
Abundant Closet Space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 have any available units?
235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 have?
Some of 235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 currently offering any rent specials?
235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 is pet friendly.
Does 235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 offer parking?
Yes, 235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 offers parking.
Does 235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 have a pool?
Yes, 235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 has a pool.
Does 235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 have accessible units?
No, 235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Conejo School Rd Unit: 825 has units with dishwashers.

