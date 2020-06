Amenities

Very sharp end unit Upgraded 2 story with laminate flooring, recessed lighting, both bathrooms have been been remodeled with granite counters and tile floors; dual pane windows kitchen counters with granite, inside laundry area. Great community pools, spa and rec room. Nestled near Santa Monica Mts and trails, golf course, close by restaurants and theater; one carport next to a 1 car garage. access through the courtyard to the interior.